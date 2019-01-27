Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti Attend ‘Porn Awards’

Porn star Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti attended a yearly porn industry gathering on Saturday night in Las Vegas, where Avenatti took the opportunity to roast President Trump.

Avenatti, while speaking at the event known as the “Oscars of Porn,” told attendees Trump should have attended the event “because he’s fucked more people than anybody” and voiced his opinion on several left-wing political issues such as universal health care and free college tuition.

“It’s an honor for me to be here tonight because Bob Mueller and I were co-nominated for an award tonight. It’s a joint award. It’s ‘Best Domination of a Sitting U.S. President,'” Avenatti said.

“I think we’ve got to find a way for each kid in America to go to college if they want to go to college,” he added. “Above all else, whoever the Democrats nominate, they’ve got to be a fighter.”

Daniels was on hand signing copies of her recently released book Full Disclosure before posing for photo ops with Avenatti at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The anti-Trump attorney had ambitions to run for president in 2020, but those fizzled out in December 2018 after experiencing a series of personal and professional setbacks.

In November 2018, authorities arrested Avenatti in connection with an alleged domestic violence dispute, and in the same month, a judge served an eviction notice to Avenatti’s law firm, Eagan Avenatti, for skipping out on $213,000 in rent over four months.

The left-wing attorney also had to fork over more than $160,000 a month in child support and spousal support to his estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, as part of a multi-million dollar divorce settlement.