Amy Schumer Shares ‘Horrifying’ Vagina Baby Shower Cake

Comedienne and actress Amy Schumer looked shocked by the “horrifying” baby shower cake replete with a “butthole” that featured a baby’s face emerging from a birth canal given to her by her sister-in-law.

Amy Schumer jumped to her Instagram account to post a series of photos of the raunchy cake made to look like a woman giving birth.

“My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can’t thank her enough,” Schumer wrote.

The I Feel Pretty star, who is having her first child with newlywed husband Chris Fischer, thought the cake brought to her baby shower was hilarious, especially because the spread even appeared to have an anus.

“So I won’t thank her at all. @mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and i love you,” she posted, adding the hashtags #haunting and #butthole.

As Huffington Post reported, a list of Hollywood denizens celebrated the off-color baked good with Schumer by adding comments to the actress’s Instagram post. TV producer Andy Cohen, actresses Kate Hudson, Julianne Moore, and Natasha Lyonne, and famous Hollywood spouse Jessica Seinfeld all commented on the photos of the cake.

