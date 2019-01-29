Hollywood Torches Howard Schultz over Possible 2020 Run: ‘I’ll Have a Venti Go F*ck Yourself’

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced this week that he was considering running for president and the Hollywood Resistance unloaded on him.

“I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent,” Howard Schultz said in a social media post.

Pop icon and left-wing activist Cher responded to the news by claiming that she might boycott Starbucks.

“HOWARD SCHULTZ SAYS HES ‘SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING RUNNING 4 PRESIDENT’. WELL,IM ‘SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING NEVER GOING 2 STARBUCKS AGAIN’‼️ trump was narcissistic crooked businessman who knew NOTHING about Politics or Being President.”

“DO WE WANT A REPUBLICAN IN [sheep’s] CLOTHING?” she also said.

“Nader gave US Bush in 2000. Gore won by over 500K. Would’ve had 15-20 yr. jump on global warming & no 1mil. killed in Iraq. Stein helped give US Trump. Hillary had 3 mil. more votes. Now Schultz wants to give the incompetent criminal moron a 2nd term. Curb your ego! Don’t run!” celebrity activist and director Rob Reiner said.

“Hi Howard, I’ll have a Venti Go Fuck Yourself & my name for the cup is “I’m a Dusty Old Billionaire, But Rather Than Retire I’d Like to Guarantee You Can’t Afford Insulin for Your Daughter Betsy,” actor Rob Delaney said.

Actor Jeffrey Wright said, “If I were him, I’d just scroll down through these comments and save myself the listening tour trip.”

HBO host Bill Maher also chimed in, “Really? The coffee guy wants to be president? Just because you had one profitable insight – people will overpay for coffee – doesn’t mean you can run the world. Govt is a different animal, can we please get a pro in there?”

Schultz could be entering an already crowded field of far-left candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Mayor of San Antonio Julian Castro, and Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
Check out all the Hollywood stars piling on.

.