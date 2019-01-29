CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert told his audience on Monday that President Donald Trump’s negotiations with the Democrats to set aside money for border security is the very definition of “insanity.”

Stephen Colbert scoffed that Trump was “folding like an origami swan” in his budget negotiations with Democrats in the House of Representatives to dedicate $5.7 billion for border security spending.

Late last week, the president agreed to re-open the government for three weeks while he and the Democrats continue negotiating over border spending.

But Colbert found the whole discussion to be “insane.”

“So, just to be clear,” Colbert guffawed. “He’s making the exact same offer, backed by the exact same threat, but somehow he expects different results. Well, you know what they say, the definition of insanity is Donald Trump.”

Colbert, who has turned the once broadly entertaining Late Show into a nightly slog of partisan left-wing politics, was riffing on the famous quote, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Colbert uses his monologue to attack Trump and his voters every night, of course. Only weeks ago, for instance, he called the President “racist” during a discussion of Trump’s oval office address.

The former Comedy Central star even slammed his own network for daring to air the president’s speech. Colbert called his network “See B.S.”

