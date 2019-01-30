Cardi B Invited to Iowa Democrat Event After Calling Trump Supporters ‘F*cking Racist Rednecks’

Rapper Cardi B has been invited to a Democratic event in Iowa after calling supporters of President Donald Trump “fucking racist rednecks.”

“As the center of the IA Caucuses, we have been honored to host TeamPelosi, CecileRichards, KamalaHarris, SenGillibrand, PramilaJayapal, Grace4NY, and many powerful women leaders. It only makes sense to invite iamcardib to a reception of her choice while she’s here in May,” the Polk County Democrats said in a social media post.

The “Money” rapper made headlines earlier this month for repeatedly attacking President Trump and his supporters in a several videos posted to her social media pages.

“You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” the 26-year-old said. “But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

The New York rapper also defended the government shutdown that occurred under President Obama, saying, “I don’t want to hear any of y’all motherfuckers talkin’ ’bout, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah, bitch, for healthcare!”

“So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check y’all pussy at the gynecologist with no mother fuckin’ problem!”

Cardi B has another Democratic fan: New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I mean, Bronx girls are gonna re-open the government, okay,” Ocasio-Cortez said earlier this month.