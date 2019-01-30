Cher: ‘Most Dangerous Threat to America’s Safety Is the Russian Operative’ in the White House

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 03: Cher attends the 2018 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on March 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Sydney Mardi Gras parade began in 1978 as a march and commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots of New York. It is an annual …
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Far-left celebrity Cher declared Wednesday that President Trump is “Putin’s waterboy” and fantasized about him burning in hell.

“The Most DANGEROUS THREAT To America’s Safety Is The Russian Operative,Who Currently Occupies The White House,” Cher said in a social media post.

“There’s a Special Building In The After Life For Putin’s Waterboy…..TRUMP TOWER HELL.”

Just one month into 2019, the celebrity activist has already kicked off the year with serious hatred for the president.

The “Believe” singer recently stated that nobody in America is safe unless they are white, wearing a Trump hat, or part of the Trump family.

“No One Is Really Safe In trump’s America Unless They’re MEMBER OF MAR-A-LAGO, LIVE IN trump TOWER,WHITE, OR WEARS MAGA HAT. My Amazing Trans Son Is Kind,Smart,Strong Loving, Talented,&Patriotic American.trump ‘Judges NO ONE By The The Content Of Their Character,'” the 72-year-old said on social media.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer also recently fantasized about the president getting put in a straight jacket.

“Feds Should Walk 2 White House,Stick trump In Straight Jacket,& Put His Ass 2 PRISON. He Said He Wanted 2 GUT Government…WELL HE HAS,” the Grammy-winner said.

“WHAT RUSSIAN IS THRILLED AMERICA’S GUTTED,OVERJOYED MILLIONS OF ARE REDUCED 2 POVERTY IN 1 MONTH, REJOICE HER SKIES ARE NOW UNSAFE.”

