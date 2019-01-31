Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Rips Critics Attacking Him for Letting His Daughter Shoot Guns

Pop superstar Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, is ripping critics who attacked him for letting their daughter shoot a rifle.
On Wednesday, Carey Hart posted an Instagram video showing his daughter Willz shooting the gun.
Haven’t poked the parent police bear in a few days. Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old. For the record non of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands. #knowledgeispower
The Blaze reports that Hart got negative backlash from numerous followers, like one who wrote: “There is absolutely no reason why a three-year-old needs to be shooting a gun. It is just indoctrinating the toxic American culture that guns are somehow ‘cool’ and a ‘hobby.'”
Hart hit back, saying, “That is your opinion. I never slam people for speaking their opinion. I enjoy debate and shedding light on subjects that are sensitive like this. Now when you disrespect my country or ‘culture’ I feel I have every right to get nasty.”
Hart’s comment continued, with him writing, “Now I understand that you don’t ‘give a fuck it’s my 2nd amendment right’ but I sure as hell do. For one I NEVER block anyone, but you are free to unfollow me since my American ways so deeply bother you. Goodbye.”
Hart is a concealed carrier. He carries a Sig Sauer that he had customized by Dark Alliance Firearms.
Thanks @dark_alliance_firearms for my new custom @sigsauerinc !!!! Did an awesome job on the engraving and cerakote. Wanted something a little more stream lined to conceal carry. As soon as this rain passes I’ll be able to fire a few rounds. Check them out for custom builds. #2ndAmendment #2A
