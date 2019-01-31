Porn Star Cherie DeVille Throws Support Behind Bernie Sanders After Her Failed 2020 Bid

Porn star Cherie DeVille has already ended her little known 2020 presidential campaign, but on the way out the door, she throw her support being her “love” socialist Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

DeVille, whose real name is Carolyn Paparozzi, has been pushing her “Make America Fucking Awesome Again” campaign for 17 months, already, the Washington Examiner reported.

The pornstar, who starred in such films as Seduced by Mommy, Sugar Mamma, and Twisted Passions, started out as a Democrat but began casting around for other parties when her campaign did not seem to get any traction with Democrats.

DeVille claimed that a lack of campaign donations and “threats” made her decide to throw in the towel.

“People got crazy, mean, violent,” she claimed. “Perhaps that happens to all political candidates … but I don’t have the money for bodyguards.”

She also felt that national media attention on fellow porn actress Stormy Daniels made her efforts seem “unoriginal.”

“I wonder if that hurt the legitimacy of my campaign, as if, ‘Oh, there’s another porn girl trying to get in the political sphere,'” DeVille told the Examiner.

Indeed, when Daniels began pushing her “Make America Horny Again” stripper tour, it made DeVille’s campaign seem like a copycat.

Fortunately, her shuttered campaign didn’t hurt her porn career. Her bookings continued unabated, she said.

But as she closed out her effort, DeVille made an endorsement.

“Other than my love, Bernie, I can’t really vote for one of the big parties,” DeVille told the paper. “I still love Bernie so much. So much. I can’t help myself.”

Still, DeVille said that her misfired campaign was a success. “Even if it only showed five people that pornographers are real people with vast interests … then it was worth it for me.”

DeVille becomes the latest Democrat to drop out of the race after West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda ended his long-shot candidacy last week.

