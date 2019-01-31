Roger Waters Urges Super Bowl Performers to Take a Knee for ‘American Hero’ Kaepernick

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters urged Super Bowl halftime show performers to take knees on stage in support of Colin Kaepernick in a message posted to his social media page Wednesday.

“Colin Kaepernick is an American hero. If the USA is to have a future, it is the Colin Kaepernicks of this world who will lead you there, in fact, it is Colin Kaepernick who is leading you now,” Roger Waters said in the statement.

“My colleagues Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are performing during the halftime show at the Super-bowl this coming Sunday, I call upon them to ‘take a knee’ on stage in full sight,” the 75-year-old rocker said.

“I call upon them to do it in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, to do it for every child shot to death on these mean streets, to do it for every bereaved mother and father and brother and sister.”

The “Brick in the Wall” singer’s statement continued with him saying that taking a knee would upset “all the Presidents (sic) men.” He also included a video of him and his band kneeling during a performance in 2017.

“My mother used to say to me, ‘In any situation there is nearly always a right thing to do, just do it.’ So, there you go my brothers, you are faced with a choice, I’m not saying it will be easy, all the Presidents men, all the huffers and puffers, will be royally pissed off, but, $#@%’em, I call upon you to do it because it’s the right thing to do and because somewhere inside you know it,” the “Money” musician said.

In 2016, the British crooner performed with anti-Trump messages appearing him behind him, such as “Trump is a pig.”

He defended the use of anti-Trump imagery in 2017, saying, “What we need is to survive his presidency because it’s totally unpredictable. I don’t think he knows what he’s going to do.”