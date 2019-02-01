Michael Moore Calls for Starbucks Boycott Until Howard Schultz Drops Presidential Ambitions

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called on opponents of President Donald Trump to boycott Starbucks until the company’s former CEO drops his plans to run as an independent presidential candidate in 2020.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, Moore immediately expressed his disdain for Schultz, who has boasted of being a “self-made billionaire.”

“Right away by admitting that you had subsidized public housing paid for by the tax dollars of the American people, you aren’t self-made,” Moore explained. “You got a hand-up from us, like we wanted to, we want to help our fellow Americans. It’s a form of socialism, public housing, and yet he’s saying, ‘I’m all self-made.'”

“He went to public university, he went to Northern Michigan University actually, and you know, again, financed by taxpayer’s dollars,” he continued. “And he sells coffee, which is essentially water using city water systems, municipal water systems… You got to be a billionaire because we’re paying for the water!”

Meyers then asked Moore what he could to do stop him from running,

“Well, my idea, first of all, is none of us should go to Starbucks until he announces he’s not running,’ Moore responded. “[And] those of us who support such a boycott could set up a little table in front of Starbucks, a little lemonade stand… and provide coffee. With city-owned water!”

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

Moore is one of many Hollywood leftist to express deep concern about Schultz’s candidacy, amid fears that it could split the vote on the left. Earlier this week, figures including Cher, Rob Reiner, Rob Delaney, Jeffrey Wright, Mia Farrow, and Bill Maher criticized the coffee mogul over his possible run, arguing it will merely allow Donald Trump an easier path to a second term.

