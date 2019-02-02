Alyssa Milano Blasts Jennifer Rubin’s ‘Deep-Rooted Racism’ in Northam Tweet

Actress Alyssa Milano blasted Jennifer Rubin’s “deep-rooted racism” over the far-left columnist’s tweet about embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam, a left-wing Democrat, is under fire over a racist yearbook photo where he is either the guy in blackface or the person under the Ku Klux Klan hood. Northam turned 25 in 1984, the year the photo was published in his medical school yearbook, so the calls for his resignation have been swift. There are reports he will resign Saturday morning.

If Northam steps down, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, will become the Commonwealth’s governor.

One of those in the elite media calling for Northam to resign is Rubin, a virulent, bitter Never Trump columnist for the far-left Washington Post.

But on Friday, in her call for Northam to be forced out, Rubin sought to reassure everyone that the “Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American.”

Dems need to move Northam out ASAP. Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American. Every hour or day that goes by makes the whole thing worse — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 1, 2019

Milano responded with, “This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it.”

This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it. 👇 https://t.co/3KXTy4dUg2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2019

In a second tweet, she added, “No one who replied to [my] tweet understands that saying, ‘He’s an eloquent African American’ is offensive?!”

Milano wasn’t the only one who raised their eyebrows at Rubin’s bizarre need to reassure us this black man is eloquent.

“Eloquent African American” you say. Well that’s interesting 😑 I remember being called a waste of an intelligent black man once cuz I didn’t subscribe to my lib profs beliefs. Good this the LT. Gov is a Democrat I guess 🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JA8h0jNsXD — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) February 2, 2019

Eloquent? BLEXIT coming! 🏾‍♀️ — BLEXIT or Die (@ProudAmerican82) February 2, 2019

He speaks so well @chrisrock — Robert Page (@rlpage_insp) February 2, 2019

I Is he also "Articulate" pic.twitter.com/5kh9YAl464 — A Tru Kushiite 🌍🇸🇸🇸🇺 (@Arnabi20) February 2, 2019

Rubin has yet to explain or clarify her tweet, to lay out why she found it necessary to advertise the color of a man’s skin and then comfort us with the knowledge he is “eloquent,” as though we would assume he is not because of something as meaningless as skin color.

In 2016, Affinity Magazine explained “Why Black People are Tired of being Called ‘Articulate”:

Foolish, condescending, and inarguably one of the most cringe-worthy things you can say to a Black person: “You’re so articulate!” It’s a tired, old line that’s been drilled into my ears ever since I learned how to speak, and I’m incredibly sick of hearing it. … “Articulate” is a double-edged sword, because while it back-handedly compliments Black individuals whose voices are deemed eloquent[.]

In fact, there are countless articles explaining why this is seen as an act of racial and racist condescension.

Comedian Chris Rock laid it out as well as anyone… [Warning: Not Safe for Work or Wokeflakes]:

