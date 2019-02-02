Beyonce, Jay-Z Offer Fans Lifetime Concert Tickets If They Become Vegans

Pop power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z are offering a lifetime of concert tickets (up to maximum of thirty years) to winners of the Greenprint Project Sweepstakes, a lottery seeking to promote veganism.

Beyoncé alerted her 123 million Instagram followers this week.

The Green Project frames carbon dioxide as a “harmful gas” with a negative “environmental impact,” encouraging people to consume foods requiring less fossil fuel inputs in their production.

Reducing water consumption is also described as somehow environmentally conscientious by the Green Project, which invited people to consider: “By eating 1 plant-based meal I could save the equivalent amount of water needed to fill 27 pitchers of water for a family in India.”

In pushing the proposition of anthropogenic global warming against backdrop of a glacier, the Green Project declares, “We each have the potential to save our planet with our meal choices.”

Reuters reported: “Beyoncé pledged to eat plant-based breakfasts and go meatless on Mondays, while Jay-Z is promising to eat two plant-based meals a day.”

Last March, Vogue reported on Beyonce’s claims to have previously implemented a vegan diet. Beyonce’s interest in veganism was linked to Marco Borges, her personal trainer.

Borges, founder of the Green Project and self-described “lifestyle coach,” makes claims about the benefits of his recommended vegan diet on his website:

Marco Borges introduces one of the most inclusive, practical, and revolutionary plant-based lifestyle plans – The Greenprint. By following its 22 proven effective guidelines, you will shift your mindset, improve your health, lose weight, and impact the planet for the better. The Greenprint outlines three simple, step-by-step plans to implement the 22 Laws into your life, depending on where you are on your journey. Whether you are ready for a gradual shift or excited to tackle them all full-on, in just weeks you will be on your way to a healthier, cleaner approach to eating that includes plenty of whole grains, bountiful veggies, legumes, nuts and more.

Last October, Beyoncé was ranked America’s most divisive celebrity in a Morning Consult poll.

