Rapper Bow Wow Who Threatened to ‘Pimp’ First Lady Arrested on Battery Charges

Rapper Bow Wow was arrested on battery charges on Saturday in Atlanta after police broke up a fight involving an unidentified woman.

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, was engaged in a fight on the street at 205 12th Street in downtown Atlanta at 4:145 AM on Saturday morning when police rolled up on the scene, according to WSB-TV Atlanta.

JUST IN: Police release mugshot of rapper Bow Wow after arrest in fight in Atlanta: https://t.co/ptYOxfhckc pic.twitter.com/H1sNh2T2KK — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 2, 2019

In a report, officers said they “were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties” were arrested and charged with battery.

Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty said both “sustained visible minor injuries” but did not identify the woman.

The 31-year-old rapper was jailed in Fulton County with $8,000 signature bond.

In the last few days, the rapper has been touting the opening of a Super Bowl pop-up shop in Atlanta meant to benefit the T.J. Martel Foundation.

Last March, Bow Wow, who broke into the music business as Lil Bow Wow, threatened to “pimp” First Lady Melania Trump.

“Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” he tweeted on March 15.

The tweet was eventually deleted.

