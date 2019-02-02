Cardi B Refused to Perform at Super Bowl to Support Colin Kaepernick: ‘We Got to Stand Behind Him’

Rapper Cardi B revealed Friday that she refused to perform at this year’s Super Bowl over the NFL’s purported treatment of quarterback turned left-wing activist Colin Kaepernick.

“My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him,” Cardi B told AP News.

“He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something,” the “Money” rapper said. “I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

Indeed, Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, have been outspoken about politics and their opposition to President Trump lately.

“This shit is really fucking serious bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a fucking wall,” Cardi B said in a video in January during the government shutdown.

The 26-year-old also called Trump supporters “fucking racist rednecks.”

“You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” she said.

Cardi B went off on Donald Trump yesterday, calling him a 'clout chaser' who just ruins peace and wants validation from black people! 👏 She also talks about immigrants, racists and his 'build a wall' controversy! pic.twitter.com/Q2qGRDrAnL — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) January 16, 2019

“But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

Following this obscene rant, the New York rapper, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was invited to a Democratic event in Iowa.

Her husband, Offset, real name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus also recently attacked the president. In an interview published late last month, the Migos rapper expressed outrage over the government shutdown and how government workers weren’t receiving paychecks.

“Seeing people talk about how they can’t pay their bills but they have to work. That’s some slave shit. I don’t really get into it politics because I’m usually on the other side of it,” he said.

“There’s black mothers with jobs, and now you take their jobs away. And then the president, I don’t really want to speak on him but he’s rich. Make a nigga respect you, because a nigga don’t respect you. He’s rich and has these folks struggling.”