Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Escapes Deep Freeze in Monochromatic Camel Look, Red ‘Birkin’ Bag

First Lady Melania Trump escaped the freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C. this weekend in a monochromatic camel ensemble with rich red accents following a weeks-long photo hiatus while the federal government was shut down.

Friday evening, Melania Trump stepped out alongside President Donald Trump and their son, Barron, in a camel and red two-tone wool and cashmere blend overcoat by Roksanda which retails for about $1,282. The coat — sort of a nod to her husband’s winter uniform — features subtle red stitching and a red stripe across the back and down the sleeves.

Mrs. Trump wore some of her favorite boots, a pair of matching Gianvito Rossi knee-high Italian leather boots which retail for about $1,625.

And because you’re Mrs. Trump, you don’t stop at simply a camel overcoat and boots. What matches that red stripe on the coat’s back? Oh yes, a $23,600 Hermès “Birkin” bag. What else?!

This look is reminiscent of the boxy long coats and knee-high boots that women typically wore in the early 1980s. Think Jessica Chastain in “A Most Violent Year” or Kerri Russell in “The Americans.” It’s a vintage vibe with some very luxurious touches.

For landing in Palm Beach, Florida, Mrs. Trump transitioned into a baby blue monochromatic look with Oscar De La Renta cropped pants and a matching cashmere sweater.

Au revoir polar vortex!