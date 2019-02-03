Michael Moore: ‘Everyone Knows’ Ocasio-Cortez is the Democratic Leader

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) the “leader” of Democrats during an appearance on MSNBC.

“She is the leader. She’s the leader,” Michael Moore said of Ocasio-Cortez. “Everyone knows it, everyone feels it, she’s the leader of this mass movement.”

Moore also expressed his opinion that the minimum age for president should be lowered so that Ocasio-Cortez could run for president in 2020.

The Bowling for Columbine director also called for Democrats to stop being moderate.

“If you’re moderate, stop being moderate. Take a position, there’s no middle ground any more,” he said. “There’s no halfway point to, should someone be paid a living wage? ‘Well, I’m a moderate, so I think they could be paid half of a living wage.'”

“You know–on the issue of choice. There’s no halfway there. You’re either for it or you’re against it. You know, do you believe in equal rights for women? Do you believe we should have an equal rights amendment? Yes or no? There’s no middle ground. This is no time for moderation.”

The 64-year-old called for the voting age to be lowered to 16-year-old in March following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned since Parkland, it’s that the voting age should be lowered to 16. Other countries do it, we should too,” he said in a social media post.

More recently, the Fahrenheit 11/9 director celebrated Christmas by putting a doll of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on top of his tree.

“My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you…” Moore said.