Rob Reiner: Northam Should Resign Along with Our ‘Pathetic Excuse for a President’

Hollywood director and far-left social media personality Rob Reiner declared Saturday that while Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) should resign, “pathetic” President Trump also needs to step down.

“There is no question that Gov. Northam’s racism is cause for his resignation,” Rob Reiner said. “There is also no question, that on a daily basis, our pathetic excuse for a President denigrates Blacks Women Latinos Muslims LGBTs Press IC Justice & our Allies. The Pathological Liar must resign.”

Several politicians and activists have called for the resignation of Northam after a photo from his medical school yearbook emerged Friday that appears to show a man in blackface along with another in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

The Virginia Democrat initially apologized, but on Saturday, claimed that he did not believe that he was one of the people in the photo, despite it appearing on his yearbook page.

“In the hours since I made my statement yesterday, I reflected with my family and classmates from the time and affirmed my conclusion that I am not the person in that photo,” he said.

NORTHAM: “If you look at the picture and look closely you can see that it is not me.” WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/31Q8vO6MOE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 2, 2019

Reiner can turn just about anything and everything into an excuse to attack the president.

In December, the 71-year-old attacked Trump in an expletive-laden rant, calling him a “sick delusional criminal fuck.”

“Donald Trump is not only a criminal, he’s a delusional criminal. Only a sick fuck could read a legal filing that states he’s committed a federal crime and say he’s been totally cleared. Oh I forgot, the sick delusional criminal fuck can’t read,” the This Is Spinal Tap director said.