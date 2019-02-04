‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Super Bowl Ad Takes Aim at Ronald Reagan’s ‘Morning in America’

A politically charged Super Bowl advertisement for the Hulu series Handmaid’s Tale twisted Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” commercial, urging America to “wake up.”

The spot opens with a very similar repetition of the original Reagan ad, before a series of dramatic cuts showing fires and women standing in formation at the National Mall. Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss then warns viewers, “Wake up, America. Morning’s over.”

In the commercial, the Washington Monument has become a cross-like shape.

The words of the original “Morning in America” Reagan ad were also twisted by the ad.

As Newsbusters points out:

The spot begins with the exact same music and voice over as the Reagan ad, “It’s morning again in America. Today more women will go to work than ever before in our country’s history…” except Reagan’s version said, “men and women” and Hulu’s version runs footage of the show’s domestic servant “Marthas” and the “Unwomen” working as slaves in the colonies.

Handmaid’s Tale, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, depicts a dystopian America where women are kept in sexual servitude to men and are forced to repopulate an increasingly sterile society.

Many feminists and leftists have used the show, and its imagery to attack the Trump presidency.

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano wore a dress from the show in August to protest the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The dresses have also been worn by left-wing protesters in Washington, D.C.