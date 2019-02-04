Rapper 21 Savage Arrested By ICE Days After Trashing Trump Border Policy

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: 21 Savage performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 1 at Citi Field on September 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rapper 21 Savage was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Sunday just days after criticizing the Trump administration for its immigration policies.

During a performance of his hit song “A Lot,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 21 Savage changed the lyrics to the song to take a shot at U.S. border policies under President Trump.

“Been through some things so I can’t imagine my kids stuck at the border, Flint still need water, People was innocent, couldn’t get lawyers,” he rapped.

The 26-year-old rapper, real name Sha Taa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by ICE in Atlanta Sunday over alleged immigration violations.

According to ICE, the rapper was brought to the United States from the United Kingdom when he was a child in 2005 and did not leave after his visa expired a year later.

A statement from ICE reads:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA “21 Savage” during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta. Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.

Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006. In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.

Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.

The “No Heart” rapper’s lawyer responded to the arrest in a statement, “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding.”

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

