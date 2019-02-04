Sarah Silverman Triggered By Trump-Netanyahu Billboard: ‘PUKE’

Left-wing actress-comedian Sarah Silverman couldn’t contain herself Sunday at the sight of a billboard in Israel that showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump shaking hands.

“PUKE,” Sarah Silverman exclaimed in a social media post. “All I can offer is this: How much Netanyahu represents the hearts and minds of all Israelis = how much Trump represents the hearts and minds of all Americans.”

“I only ask we condemn the administrations not the people,” she said.

Indeed, Netanyahu, currently running for re-election, has put up massive billboards promoting his connection to President Trump in major Israeli cities.

The Israeli PM has previously praised Trump for his support of Israel and Jews, saying, “I’ve known the president and I’ve known his family and his team for a long time.”

“There is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than president Donald Trump.”

Silverman’s social media tirade may be a result of her having more time on her hands since her Hulu show I Love You, America was cancelled last month.

Since then, the 48-year-old has been keeping herself busy by posting hot takes like how transgender troops are more heroic than the rest of the military.

“our trans military are heroes like the rest — more so — because they have to deal with this shit from people whose lives & way of life they are protecting,” she said in January.

1) Are you fucking kidding me?! 2) what other horrible thing is this news a decoy for at the expense of our heroes –

The School of Rock actress’ dislike for the president getting such a warm treatment in Israel may also be due to her previous unhinged comparisons of Trump to Hitler.