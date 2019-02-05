Brie Larson: Playing ‘Captain Marvel’ Is ‘My Form of Activism’

Actress Brie Larson claimed that her upcoming role as superhero Captain Marvel amounts to her own form of political activism, while also pledging to help more women and racial minorities break into the film industry.

In an interview with InStyle, the 29-year-old reflected on playing Carol Danvers, dubbed “Marvel’s Ultimate Feminist Icon,” a role for which she will reportedly earn $15 million with the possibility of multiple sequels.

“She didn’t apologize for herself,” Brie Larson says of her character. “I felt like that was a really valuable trait, because she is incredibly flawed and makes a lot of mistakes … and has to ask to atone for them, and that is super valuable. She’s not ever shrinking herself down.”

“The movie was the biggest and best opportunity I could have ever asked for,” she continued. “It was, like, my superpower. This could be my form of activism: doing a film that can play all over the world and be in more places than I can be physically.”

During the interview, the Room star also pledged to help more women and people of color enter the film industry, having also “gender and racial parity in the press and wearing mostly female designers” during the film’s global press tour.

“Inclusion has to be a choice; it’s not happening naturally. You really have to fight for it,” she said. “My next goal is to start a school to train people in various jobs [on set]. There are so many great jobs. You like the weird alien blasters? You could be the one who makes them. We need young people to carry on this tradition in moviemaking, and it would be so great if we had more diversity coming in through that.”

Captain Marvel opens in cinemas March 9th.

