Director Ava DuVernay Smears Melania Trump in Unhinged Rant About ‘White Privilege’

Hollywood director Ava DuVernay took to social media on Tuesday to attack First Lady Melania Trump in a series of unhinged posts about “white privilege.”

The A Wrinkle In Time director kicked off her Tuesday rant with a tweet exclaiming, “When people ask me what white privilege is… Imagine what would happen if this was Michelle.”

The Tweet was accompanied by an old photo from 2000 when Melania was a model.

When people ask me what white privilege is… Imagine what would happen if this was Michelle. https://t.co/6GDehEL7hE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2019

Ava DuVernay then segued into an attack on actor Liam Neeson who recently made the admission that when he was young, he once went around looking to kill a “black bastard” after one of his friends was raped.

The director suggested that if Will Smith were to make such an admission, it would end his acting career.

When people ask me what white privilege is. Imagine if this was Will Smith. cc: @CharlesMBlow https://t.co/m7O8MdFzOf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2019

Ava DuVernay also deployed the common left-wing mischaracterization that Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012 just for wearing a hoodie and eating Skittles on his way home.

“When people ask me what white privilege is…. Imagine if this was a white boy in a hoodie with a bag of Skittles who was just trying to walk home,” the Oscar nominated filmmaker wrote.

When people ask me what white privilege is…. Imagine if this was a white boy in a hoodie with a bag of skittles who was just trying to walk home. https://t.co/ty8ogrzDtC — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2019

The director wrapped up her rant by attacking white people for their “privilege.”

“Sometimes it’s hard for white folks to grasp the notion of white privilege. My three posts below are real world, easy examples of how the system we live in favors some and not others. If you’d like to acknowledge Black History Month in some way, recognize this within yourself.”

Sometimes it’s hard for white folks to grasp the notion of white privilege. My three posts below are real world, easy examples of how the system we live in favors some and not others. If you’d like to acknowledge Black History Month in some way, recognize this within yourself. 🖤 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2019

