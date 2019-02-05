Hate of the Union: Hollywood Explodes On ‘Criminal’ Trump During SOTU

Junko Kimura/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Junko Kimura/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hollywood celebrities from Alyssa Milano to Alec Baldwin lashed out at President Donald Trump Tuesday during his State of the Union speech.

Activist Alyssa Milano kicked off the Hollywood hate train by lecturing America, “If realdonaldtrump is serious about uniting us, he should remember one crucial thing: walls divide. #StateOfTheHuman #WeWontGoBack #SOTU”

Actor John Cusack roared, “Gosh I guess massive numbers of white girls are being butchered darker skin animals – Trump is dark orange red – how many sexual assault allegations against him ? Fuck urself -criminal.”

“It’s true that Stacey Abrams is making history tonight: she’s the first person for whom we will willingly endure a Trump speech,” Samantha Bee quipped.

“Glad to find out that America will never be a socialist country. Wish he could say the same about authoritarianism and fascism,” director Rob Reiner said.

RealDonaldTrump’s anti-choice attacks on reproductive freedom disproportionately hurt the poor and women of color,” actress Elizabeth Perkins said. “His racism carries through in his policies, and we must stand united against him. .”

Wanda Sykes simply sneered, “This shit is ridiculous.”

Bette Midler melted, “How’d he get from childhood cancer to school choice? What a leap! Now Ivanka gets her shoutout…now we’re on to abortion…who wrote this stuff??”

Not everyone in Hollywood watched the State of the Union, however. Mia Farrow opted to skip it, saying, “Trump will be attacking/insulting the most vulnerable people on earth tonight- refugees, immigrants, asylum seekers. I’m skipping

Actor Jeffrey Wright also didn’t tune in, but preemptively accused Trump of lying during his speech.

Check out more Hollywood reactions.

Finally, Michael Rapaport launched into a vulgar rant against Melania Trump, saying that she looked like “a fucking overgrown turkey” and referred to the president as a “fucking dick stain.”

He also wondered, “What’s with all the Nurse outfits???”

Rapaport was referring to the fact that many female lawmakers wore white to Tuesday’s SOTU event to honor the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote being passed in Congress.

.