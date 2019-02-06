Debra Messing Declares ‘God Is Crying’ over Global Warming

Far-left actress Debra Messing declared that “God is crying” over global warming in a social media post Wednesday.

“This took my breath away. You see a cartoon, a smiling man walking jauntily in the sunshine. Then it all comes into focus,” she said, reposting an animated clip about human waste and global warming.

“God is crying. We must do better. #savetheearth” she said.

Messing’s social media presence often reflects her far-left views. In January, she attacked a group of high school students from Covington Catholic.

“Mocking, condescending, disrespecting, ASSHOLE,” the 50-year-old woman said about a group of teenage students who were guilty of nothing more than standing.

This is also after the students were racially abused by a leftist protester who told them, “You white people go back to Europe where you came from! This is not your land!”

The Will & Grace actress joined Kathy Griffin and other Hollywood hate mongers in attacking the students. Kathy Griffin called for the students to be doxxed and publicly shamed. Actor Jeffrey Wright fantasized about the students being physically beaten.

Last year, the Along Came Polly star said that the Republican Party was the “party of TRAITORS.”

“OUR VOTING ROLES WERE HACKED. WE should be SCREAMING THIS EVERYWHERE.”