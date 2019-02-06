Michael Moore Compares Dem Congresswomen to ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Army of Death’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore likened Democratic Congresswomen who wore white to Tuesday’s State of the Union to an army of death from the hit HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

“The Women in White — what must Trump have thought when he saw this unstoppable sight? He saw his future. His near future. They are coming for him. The White Walkers,” Michael Moore said in a social media post.

“He tried to avert his eyes to the sea of white men on his left, to no avail. No amount of Tic Tacs will save him.”

— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 6, 2019

Several Democratic congresswomen wore white to President Trump’s address Tuesday to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of Congress passing women’s right to vote.

Moore’s reference to the “White Walkers” is a nod to Game of Thrones, where the Night King’s army of the dead is made of an ancient race of human-like ice creatures with the ability to turn the dead into murderous zombies.

Since the flop of his anti-Trump film Fahrenheit 11/9, the director has been keeping himself busy with wild social media rants and routine appearances on left-wing cable news channel MSNBC.

During a recent appearance, he declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) the leader of Democrats, and said that he wished she could run for president.

“She is the leader. She’s the leader,” the 64-year-old said. “Everyone knows it, everyone feels it, she’s the leader of this mass movement.”

The Bowling for Columbine director also attacked moderate Democrats, saying, “If you’re moderate, stop being moderate. Take a position, there’s no middle ground any more.”

“There’s no halfway point to, should someone be paid a living wage?”