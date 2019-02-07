Bradley Cooper Hopes Beto O’Rourke Challenges Trump in 2020

Hollywood actor-turned-director Bradley Cooper came out this week to say he’d like to see former Democrat Congressman Beto O’Rourke challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I hope he runs,” Bradley Cooper said after O’Rourke’s interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

“We need inspiration,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star also said.

“I hope he runs,” Bradley Cooper says of Beto O’Rourke. “We need inspiration.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 5, 2019

O’Rourke used his interview with Oprah to speculate on the 2020 election and, of course, to rail against Trump’s border policies, calling the proposed border wall a “racist response to a problem we don’t have.”

“It seeks emotionally to connect with us, with voters–to stoke anxiety and paranoia, to win power over ‘the other’ on the basis of lies that vilify people,” he said.

The Texas Democrat lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterms. But many political experts and insiders still see him as a force to be reckoned with in the Democratic Party. After losing the race for Senate, many Hollywood celebrities immediately turned around and began promoting him for president.

“Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President,” Alyssa Milano said.

“Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and…#Beto2020,” actor Josh Gad declared on election night.

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/1060010113811935232