Photo of Joy Behar Dressed as ‘Beautiful African Woman’ Resurfaces

A minute-long video of ABC’s The View resurfaced on Wednesday, in which viewers are shown a photo of co-host Joy Behar dressed as a “beautiful African woman” taken at a Halloween party decades years ago.

The clip, re-shared by The Wrap media editor Jon Levine, begins with Behar referencing a New York Times Style Magazine op-ed arguing that curly hair was “making a comeback.”

Viewers are then shown a photograph of Joy Behar with curly hair taken and dressed as she said, “a beautiful African woman” when she was 29 years old, sparking an incredulous reaction from former co-host Raven Symoné and other panelists:

RAVEN-SYMONÉ: Joy, are you black? BEHAR: I was so cute. SYMONÉ: Joy… are you my auntie, Joy? BEHAR: I was 29, it was a Halloween party. I went as a beautiful African woman. SYMONÉ: Did you have tanning lotion on Joy? BEHAR: I had make-up that was a little bit darker than my skin.

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

The View clip resurfaced as Virginia Democrats remain under intense criticism for their use of blackface decades ago. Last Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam apologized after a photograph emerged from his 1984 medical school yearbook page featuring a man in blackface and another wearing the garb of the Ku Klux Klan. He later backtracked on his admission, claiming he wasn’t sure whether he was in the photo, but admitted to wearing blackface when he was younger.

Meanwhile, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who had called on Northam to resign, released a statement Wednesday confessing that he had also worn blackface at a college party in 1980.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.