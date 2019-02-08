‘Big Bang Theory’ Creator Chuck Lorre Ridicules Sarah Sanders’ Looks and Faith

Big Bang Theory producer and creator Chuck Lorre attacked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over her Christian faith in the ending credits of the hit comedy series.

The show’s “vanity card,” which appears after the episode during the credits, reads, “God told me he hasn’t spoken to Sarah Sanders since she was fourteen years old and praying for her skin to clear up. I have no reason to doubt Him.”

Lorre has previously used the vanity cards to attack the president and his administration.

“I am writing this vanity card on December 15th. If all goes as planned, you are reading it on January 3rd. Since I have no idea what the Gangster-in-Chief might do between now and then, I thought I’d express my outrage now,” he said in a vanity card last year.

“My pre-outrage if you will. Let’s call it anticipatory disgust. Or being aghast in advance. The point is I’m trying to get ahead of my inevitable indignation.”

The Two and a Half Men creator continued, “This way, regardless of what law is broken, or which murderous dictator gets a pass, I’ll have already vented. Of course, if he nukes Pyongyang or Toronto in order to distract from impeachment chatter, I reserve the right to be upset.”

Before the midterms elections, the 66-year-old used a vanity card to support voting for Democrats.

“Of course if you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done,” the card read.

“But if thou art inclined to more freedom, more love, more compassion, and just more of the good stuff thou hath been promoting in our hearts or our parietal lobes – either one, doesn’t really matter – I submissively ask that thy encourage voter turnout in that general direction.”