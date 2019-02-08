Hollywood Gushes over AOC’s Green New Deal: ‘The Mark of A Great Nation’

Hollywood celebrities wasted no time to show their support for the radical socialist Green New Deal proposed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week.

& just dropped their Resolution. It outlines exactly what a Green New Deal means: jobs guarantee, promoting equity & justice and securing clean air & water for future generations,” actress Alyssa Milano said.

“An urgently needed era of climate politics has arrived!! Thank you ⁦⁩” actress Mia Farrow gushed.

Actor Mark Ruffalo promoted the plan, saying, “We still have so much to do to combat . Get familiar with the now before it’s too late.”

“It’s apart of green new deal as it’s been expressed for years – intersectional justice -at the core – been talked about various Peoples summits – Dem socialist gatherings – last year,” actor John Cusack said.

The Green New Deal proposed by Ocasio-Cortez calls for a radical restructuring of the United States economy. Among other things, it calls for every single building in America to be upgraded or replaced, getting rid of all combustion engines, and paying for Americans who are “unwilling to work.”

Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak writes:

The core of the Green New Deal is a proposal, within 10 years, to eliminate “pollution and greenhouse gas emissions” and to meet “100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.”

Not even California, the most ambitious environmental state, proposes to achieve that until 2045 — and even California has no idea how to run the world’s 5th-largest economy on wind and sunshine alone.

Nevertheless, the millionaires of Hollywood are all in on this far-left plan. Check out all the reactions.

