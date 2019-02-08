Hollywood Gushes over AOC’s Green New Deal: ‘The Mark of A Great Nation’

Hollywood celebrities wasted no time to show their support for the radical socialist Green New Deal proposed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week.

“AOC & SenMarkey just dropped their GreenNewDeal Resolution. It outlines exactly what a Green New Deal means: jobs guarantee, promoting equity & justice and securing clean air & water for future generations,” actress Alyssa Milano said.

.@AOC & .@SenMarkey just dropped their #GreenNewDeal Resolution. It outlines exactly what a Green New Deal means: jobs guarantee, promoting equity & justice and securing clean air & water for future generations. Show your support here: https://t.co/OItf4qnj8V — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 7, 2019

“An urgently needed era of climate politics has arrived!! Thank you ⁦AOC⁩” actress Mia Farrow gushed.

An urgently needed era of climate politics has arrived!! Thank you ⁦@AOC⁩ https://t.co/FYYQCzJ2gT — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 7, 2019

Actor Mark Ruffalo promoted the plan, saying, “We still have so much to do to combat ClimateChange. Get familiar with the GreenNewDeal now before it’s too late.”

#FBF to this amazing sign a fan made. We still have so much to do to combat #ClimateChange. Get familiar with the #GreenNewDeal now before it’s too late: https://t.co/ePbwulCoXN pic.twitter.com/WL19mL7Tfn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 8, 2019

“It’s apart of green new deal as it’s been expressed for years – intersectional justice -at the core – been talked about various Peoples summits – Dem socialist gatherings –OurRevolution TheSandersInst last year,” actor John Cusack said.

The Green New Deal proposed by Ocasio-Cortez calls for a radical restructuring of the United States economy. Among other things, it calls for every single building in America to be upgraded or replaced, getting rid of all combustion engines, and paying for Americans who are “unwilling to work.”

Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak writes:

The core of the Green New Deal is a proposal, within 10 years, to eliminate “pollution and greenhouse gas emissions” and to meet “100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.” Not even California, the most ambitious environmental state, proposes to achieve that until 2045 — and even California has no idea how to run the world’s 5th-largest economy on wind and sunshine alone.

Nevertheless, the millionaires of Hollywood are all in on this far-left plan. Check out all the reactions.

Thanks the heads up @YourDailyAction ⤵️♥️🌎 Daily Action: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez & Sen. Markey rolled out #GreenNewDeal plan today. Call your Rep. and ask them to co-sponsor: 844-241-1141 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 8, 2019

The mark of a great nation, it’s often said, is how it treats its most vulnerable. To this I add, it is also how it treats the planet on which our future depends. Now is the time for visionaries and leadership on the crisis of climate change. Now is the time for a #GreenNewDeal. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 8, 2019