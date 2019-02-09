Ellen Page Attacks Chris Pratt for His ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ Church’

Canadian actress Ellen Page reacted to reports of Chris Pratt’s “Daniel Fast” by accusing the actor of attending an “infamously anti-LGBTQ church.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt promoted the biblically based “Daniel Fast” on the Late Show Thursday, telling host Stephen Colbert that the 21-day diet was like his church’s “Lent.”

“I was inspired by my pastor to do it,” Pratt said.” It’s kind of like our Lent, you know, you give something up.”

None of this sat very well with Ellen Page, of Juno fame, who self-identifies as a vegan and pro-choice atheist and feminist. A lesbian and LGBT activist herself, Page is married to Canadian dancer Emma Portner.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Ms. Page tweeted in response to a Hollywood Reporter article on Pratt’s Christianity.

Pratt attends Los Angeles’ Zoe Church, whose pastor, Chad Veach, said he had modeled after “Hillsong,” an LA-based Australian transplant church. Hillsong’s pastor Brian Houston has called his church “a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

Asked by Mr. Colbert Thursday whether he ever feels like he is in the lion’s den in Hollywood, since the prophet Daniel is known for having escaped from a lion’s den unharmed, Pratt replied affirmatively.

“There’s this great quote I heard in church,” Pratt said, “and it felt really appropriate, which was ‘If the spotlight that’s shining on you is brighter than the light that comes from within you, it will kill you.’ And you see it all the time.”

