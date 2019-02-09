‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson on 2020: ‘We Can’t Sit Complacent Watching This Ship Sink’

Actress Taraji P. Henson warned U.S. voters this week that the stakes are too high in the 2020 presidential election and urged “every person to make some noise.”

“If people don’t realize, there’s still a lot of people out there that believe in whatever he’s doing. And we can’t be lazy. We just cannot be lazy,” the Empire star said during the Washington premiere of the film at the Regal Gallery Place theater for her new romantic comedy What Men Want.

“We can’t be like, ‘Oh it’s going to turn.’ No. We need each and every person to make some noise,” the actress continued. “It’s never too late, but we gotta do something about it. We can’t sit complacent watching this ship sink.”

Henson was one of the few Hollywood stars to publicly acknowledge that Donald Trump had a serious shot at winning the White House 2016. The Ralph Breaks the Internet also appeared alongside her Empire cast mates a month before the election in a political ad praising Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and slamming Trump.

“What will I tell my son? What will you tell your daughter?” actress Taraji P. Henson asks. “What will we tell the future generation?”

Today, Taraji P. Henson hasn’t backed a candidate in the ever-growing field of Democratic contenders. But she did say to her 13 million Instagram followers that she was “happy” after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced her candidacy.

