Five underage teens were arrested Friday and charged with the alleged murder of a local Nashville musician in what police are calling a robbery that went bad.

The five kids, ages 12 to 16, were arrested for the alleged shooting death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, 24, who was gunned down outside his home on February 7. Yorlets was a member of the Nashville-based pop-rock band Carverton and was also a bartender.

Police say the five kids allegedly confronted the Belmont University graduate outside his home on Thursday. On Friday, Metropolitan Nashville Police arrested Roniyah McKnight, 14, Diamond Lewis, 15, and Decorrius Wright, 16, along with a 12- and 13-year-old, whose names were not released because of their age.

The five kids allegedly approached Yorlets outside his home, drew their guns, and demanded his wallet and car keys. The singer reportedly refused to hand over the keys, whereupon the teens allegedly opened fire.

Yorlets made it inside his house where he fell unconscious. His roommate then found him unresponsive and called for an ambulance. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center shortly after 3:00 p.m.

The victim’s band released a statement to fans on Facebook:

“On February 7, 2019, we lost our brother, best friend, and bandmate Kyle Yorlets. We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for his family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon, his legacy is here to stay. We thank you for your support and will talk to you soon.”

The statement was signed by surviving bandmates Michael, Christian, and Wiebell.

Laments poured in on social media:

Kyle Yorlets, 24, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery yesterday. @MNPDNashville are charging 5 juveniles nearly half his age for the crime. pic.twitter.com/Dfw3ZnsyWp — Hannah McDonald (@Hannah_NC5) February 8, 2019

@davidhogg111 @Emma4Change @cameron_kasky Kyle Yorlets was two years ahead of me in high school. He went to Nashville to pursue his career in music. He just came back to PA to play the same coffeehouse as me. How can we end this? https://t.co/Fc49PCbgEp — Robert Greenberg (@aScarletRob) February 8, 2019

May Kyle Yorlets of Carverton rest in peace. He was an extremely talented musician and we were lucky to have the privilege to play with him and his band when we were in Nashville in 2017. Our thoughts today are with his family, friends, and bandmates. Left this world too soon 💔 https://t.co/xLLvD793HG — Up From Here (@UpFromHereMusic) February 8, 2019

These are the criminal acts of adults. Stealing a gun and stolen vehicles? Who's raising these 'kids'? Kyle Yorlets deserves justice. We lost a gifted & talented person who was doing what he loved the most. — DJ Shepherd🏳️‍🌈 (@DJShepherd) February 9, 2019

Sad to hear it. Absolute senseless loss. May the Lord Bless and Comfort the hearts and lives of friends and Loved ones with tender mercies. — R. L. Terry (@RockysDaddy52) February 8, 2019

💔 love you guys. Love the Carverton family. And Kyle we all love you. I'm so heartbroken. — Ash 💜 (@ashley_custer94) February 8, 2019

