Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tears Into ‘Pretend President’ Trump

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took several swipes at President Donald Trump and his agenda on Friday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles.

“I am a patriot and I am very unhappy with our current political situation. And this, by the way, has nothing to do with Veep, this is me talking right now,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus told the crowd, speaking about her hit HBO comedy series.

Telling the audience that she’s “not a fan” or the current president, Dreyfus said, “I have no idea who I am going to support in 2020 except to say that it will be a Democrat, and that’s for goddamn sure.”

Increasingly politically outspoken in her disdain for President Trump, the longtime Seinfeld star shocked fans in September 2017 when she endorsed universal healthcare while announcing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress also starred in a political ad, dropped just days before the midterm elections, that warned viewers that American is heading toward a Nazi Germany style political reality under President Trump.

Dreyfuss was also among the Hollywood leftists who launched a smear campaign against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Dreyfuss signed a letter in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who made unsubstantiated claims that she was sexually assaulted Kavanaugh while they were teenagers in the 80s.

