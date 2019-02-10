Grammys: Pop Star Arrives in MAGA Suit, Singer Joy Villa Wears ‘Build the Wall’ Dress

Getty Images

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, a couple of singers arrived in attire that screamed aloud their support for President Donald Trump among a sea of Hollywood’s most famous and outspoken liberals.

Singer Ricky Rebel arrived in a gender-bending bedazzled white suit designed by pro-Trump designer Andre Soriano. The reversible jacket was made from one of Trump’s famous “Keep America Great” flags and had the word “TRUMP” emblazoned across the back.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Rebel took to Twitter to share his support for the president and his supporters. “I’m Billboard Top 40 recording artist Ricky Rebel live at the and I’m a reflection of the 60 million+ Americans that voted for @realdonaldtrump. Be Don’t let anyone keep you in the closet,” he said.

Likewise, singer Joy Villa arrived at the Grammys red carpet in a “Build the Wall” dress to show her support for the president’s signature campaign promise.

With a “Make America Great Again” purse, Villa’s dress featured a silver cover-up that she tore off to reveal a faux brick-print gown with the words “Build the Wall” written in red across the train of the gown.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

featuredThe 61st annual Grammy Awards, which a parade of out-there fashion choices, is Sunday February 10 at the Staples Centers in Los Angeles, California.
