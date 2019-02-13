Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Girly in Pink Fendi Coat with Fur Cuffs

First Lady Melania Trump was girly in a bright pink coat and a fresh tan on Wednesday as she and President Donald Trump welcomed Colombia’s president and first lady to the White House.

Mrs. Trump wore one of her most girlish ensembles to date, opting for a bright pink coat by Fendi that featured a plaid print and hot pink fur cuffs. The fur cuffs are a staple of Fendi’s collections.

With matching pink lipstick and her signature smokey eye makeup, Mrs. Trump paired the pink coat with a pair of nude-toned Christian Louboutin stilettos that tied in the beige accents of the coat’s plaid print.

Mrs. Trump is always one for coats, but this is only the second time she’s worn fur cuffs while First Lady.

Avid Fashion Notes followers will remember that Mrs. Trump donned a China-inspired Gucci kimono dress in 2017. The stunner of a gown, like this Fendi coat, featured pink fur cuffs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.