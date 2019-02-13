Jussie Smollett: ‘I’m Pissed Off’ At People Who Don’t Believe I Was Attacked

Actor Jussie Smollett said in a new interview that he is angry at people who don’t “want to see the truth” about an alleged racial attack that he claims to be a victimized of.

“I’m pissed off…It’s the attackers, but it’s also the attacks,” Jussie Smollett told ABC Good Morning America host Robin Roberts.

He continued, “It’s like, you know, at first it was a thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then, that’s it, because it’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, oh, how can you doubt that?”

“Like, how can you not believe that? It’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, oh, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth. You don’t even want to see the truth.”

The actor also cries at one point in the interview.

Smollett, who stars in the FOX television show Empire, made national headlines last month for claiming to be attacked by two individuals in downtown Chicago at around 2 a.m. He claimed that his attackers, who were wearing masks and gloves, threw a chemical on him, put a rope around his neck, beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs, and yelling, “This is MAGA country!”

Chicago police reviewed hundreds of hours of video and still have not found any possible suspects in the alleged attack.

In a statement this week, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that phone records from Smollett, “do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation as they were limited and heavily redacted.”

The full interview with Smollett will air on ABC Thursday morning.