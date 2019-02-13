Rosie O’Donnell Pens Bizarre Anti-Trump Poem: ‘Ur Going Down Donald’

Left-wing comedian Rosie O’Donnell shared a strange poem with her social media followers Tuesday night, blasting President Donald Trump as a “cowardly fraud.”

“a world of illusion and lies – bold faced shame free lies, ur going down donald who blocks me still, u cowardly fraud,” Rosie O’Donnell said.

“i saw thru u always, that got to u, a woman with no fear, a con man – he, a bad one,” the former View host continued.

O’Donnell’s constant attacks against the president have become a staple of her social media presence.

Last year, the 56-year-old claimed that Trump was a “madman” who deserved to “rot in jail.”

Since the New Year kicked off, O’Donnell has thrown her support behind 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“I think Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, there’s a bunch of women who are really strong out there. And, Elizabeth Warren–I’m a huge supporter of hers as well. But, nothing would make me happier than Kamala Harris, I got to tell you,” she said.

The SMILF actress has such hatred for Trump that, by her own account, she got physically sick on election night 2016.

“I actually got physically sick that night,” she said during an appearance on MSNBC. “I thought to myself, this cannot be happening. When he got the nomination, I thought I just have to wait until election day. And then he won. It took a good year to compose myself in public again. I took a year out of the spotlight.”