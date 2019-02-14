Chicago Police Questioning Two Persons of Interest in Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack

The Chicago Police Department is questioning two persons of interest in connection to the alleged assault of Empire actor Jussie Smollett last month, a law enforcement spokesman said Thursday.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Chicago police, said that while detectives are questioning the two individuals — who were spotted on surveillance cameras in the neighbor where the alleged assault occurred — neither of them are “considered suspects at this time.”

“The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter. “We remain in communication with the alleged victim.”

JUST IN: Chicago Police have identified two people that are persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett attack. CNN's @Ryanyoungnews has more details. https://t.co/geU2UkkBZX pic.twitter.com/AbgaOyAc2F — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 14, 2019

The development comes as Police continue to investigate the alleged January 29 attack in which Smollett told police he was assaulted by two masked individuals who hurled racial and homophobic insults at him. The 36-year-old told police the alleged assailant poured an unknown chemical substance on him and placed a rope around his neck. they shouted “This is MAGA country” — a reference to President Donald Trump’s 2016 election slogan — “Make America Great Again” — before fleeing the scene.

In his first interview since his alleged attack, Smollett told ABC’s Good Morning America he was targeted due to his public criticism of President Trump and his administration.“I come really, really hard against 45. I come really hard against his administration. I don’t hold my tongue,” he told interviewer Robin Roberts in a sit-down interview that aired Thursday morning.

On Monday, Chicago police told reports that the phone records handed over by Smollett were heavily redacted, and therefore did not meet the burden of a criminal investigation. “We are very appreciative of the victim’s cooperation however the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation as they were limited and heavily redacted,” police said. “Detectives may be following up with him to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline.”

Both Smollett and members of his family have contended the actor has been honest about the alleged attack, maintaining his story has not changed since the alleged incident. “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” Smollett told ESSENCE magazine in his first statement after the alleged attack. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

