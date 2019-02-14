Hollywood Freaks over Trump’s Plan to Declare National Emergency: ‘A Giant Step Toward Dictatorship’

Hollywood heavyweights erupted in fear and angst on Thursday after it was indicated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that President Donald Trump would declare a national emergency to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“A national emergency is climate change – not your stupid wall. The courts will likely stop you anyway,” shrieked pop icon Barbra Streisand.

A national emergency is climate change – not your stupid wall. The courts will likely stop you anyway. https://t.co/7XjhNdKbFe — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 14, 2019

“Donald Trump’s purported determination to declare a “national emergency” to build his wall is a giant step away from democracy and a giant step toward dictatorship. He means to destroy an American form of government that has survived for 200+years,” declared Hollywood super-producer and horror author Stephen King.

Donald Trump’s purported determination to declare a “national emergency”to build his wall is a giant step away from democracy and a giant step toward dictatorship. He means to destroy an American form of government that has survived for 200+years. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2019

“He’s prepared to sign the bill, he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” McConnell said just before the Senate voted on a bill that easily passed on Thursday to keep the government funded past the February 15 deadline.

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action – including a national emergency – to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border. The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement moments after the spending bill passed.

But the move sent Hollywood celebrities into a tailspin, with many of them seeing Trump’s national emergency measure as putting him one step closer to becoming a despot.

“When the leader of a republic can plan as a political strategy when to declare what is a national emergency and when that emergency shall begin so they can wield unrestrained power? That, fellow citizens, is a national emergency. Welcome to American fascism,” said writer-director David Simon.

Check out the celebrity freak out below.

Well, we can add another sickening example of abuse of power to the ever expanding list of impeachable offenses. To declare a national emergency that doesn’t exist, except for the one created by the Pathological Liar, is beyond the height abusive political pandering. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 14, 2019

Hey Trump voters He’s declaring a national emergency so he can make you pay for his wall. Happy Valentines Day! — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 14, 2019

Was predictable from the very beginning. pic.twitter.com/NQLUs4VP1p — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 14, 2019

So, Mexico wouldn’t pay for the wall, Congress wouldn’t pay for the wall, even a gofundme wouldn’t pay for the wall. Obviously, now it’s a goddamn national emergency. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 14, 2019

If Trump declares a national emergency, what then will be the extent of his powers? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 14, 2019

Nothing says "National Emergency" like the app you use to remind yourself to get bananas https://t.co/rOBE3HaEoZ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 14, 2019

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson