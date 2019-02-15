Hollywood Declares the Real National Emergency: Trump

Hollywood stars melted down Friday after President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency over border security, with celebrities deciding that the real emergency is Trump.

“You can’t declare a ‘national emergency’ when you ARE the national emergency,” left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said.

“National Emergency in the US? Yeah. I see it,” actor Jeffrey Wright declared.

National Emergency in the US? Yeah. I see it. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 15, 2019

Musician Moby also joined in the pile on, accusing Trump of “racism, misogyny, homophobia, and treason.”

“We’re going to confront the national security crisis on our border,” Trump said Friday. “I’m going to be signing a national emergency, and it’s been signed many times before…there’s rarely been a problem.”

Trump explained that he is using a national emergency to build a southern border wall faster.

"I could do the wall over a longer period of time," Pres. Trump says. "I didn't need to do this. But I'd rather do it much faster." https://t.co/xb0BBhlx7T pic.twitter.com/uRn1qVL3iV — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2019

“I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster,” he said.

Rosie O’Donnell urged the establishment media to not cover Trump’s “lies.”

“trump is a lying dope – he is the most inarticulate moron alive – dont cover his lies msm dopeyDONALD,” she said.

trump is a lying dope – he is the most inarticulate moron alive – dont cover his lies msm #dopeyDONALD — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 15, 2019

Bette Midler chimed in, “Another distraction and another example of utter failure of leadership…shut down the Government? He’s going to shut down the country. But will Putin send the plane??” Another distraction and another example of utter failure of leadership…shut down the Government? He's going to shut down the country. But will Putin send the plane?? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 15, 2019 Actor John Cusack accused President Trump of “child abduction” and urged Congress to impeach him. Impeach – house do yr duty – he may be the first President be impeached twice – do it now – on the merits- when mueller report comes in – deal with that then-

Child abduction is a felony not s policy – https://t.co/C0sa4RG5BO — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 15, 2019

Check out all the left-wing reactions.

Even conservatives have had it with this guy. pic.twitter.com/bqH3BDmtPk — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 15, 2019

By declaring a non-existent national emergency, The Pathological Liar is once again facilitating the slow erosion of Democracy. We must never allow his childish temper tantrum attempts at authoritarianism to become normalized. Keep fighting to preserve US! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 15, 2019

Donald Trump's emergency declaration is an attack on democracy https://t.co/CnZFfJamEo via @usatoday — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 15, 2019

Hannity, Coulter, Limbaugh, and others of their ilk must be happy. They've finally got a chump they can push around. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2019

Trump is in the Rose Garden praising the death penalty + how much money we’ll make in a trade deal in the same breath.

This man is terrifying. Please stand up for compassion, fairness + humanity whenever you can, as Americans we must set the example that he does not speak for us — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 15, 2019

Trump is a dipshit. https://t.co/N4VVjOlPly — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 15, 2019

The Notorious RBG returned to work for the first time since December–in time to weigh in on the constitutionality of this manufactured national border emergency. #Hero — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 15, 2019

If Trump can declare a “national emergency” get his wall funding, what’s to stop me from making the US women’s Olympic speed skating team record all their farts & email them to me when I’m president? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 15, 2019

. @realDonaldTrump is behaving more and more like a dictator. #ThisIsAmerica #WeThePeople are disgusted with this senseless act.

The irony of taking money from drug interdiction is just too much.

Praying he suffers the biggest loss in political history in 2020. pic.twitter.com/NnSpmXR8sO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) February 15, 2019