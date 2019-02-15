Hollywood Declares the Real National Emergency: Trump

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hollywood stars melted down Friday after President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency over border security, with celebrities deciding that the real emergency is Trump.

“You can’t declare a ‘national emergency’ when you ARE the national emergency,” left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said.

“National Emergency in the US? Yeah. I see it,” actor Jeffrey Wright declared.

Musician Moby also joined in the pile on, accusing Trump of “racism, misogyny, homophobia, and treason.”

“We’re going to confront the national security crisis on our border,” Trump said Friday. “I’m going to be signing a national emergency, and it’s been signed many times before…there’s rarely been a problem.”

Trump explained that he is using a national emergency to build a southern border wall faster.

“I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster,” he said.

Rosie O’Donnell urged the establishment media to not cover Trump’s “lies.”

“trump is a lying dope – he is the most inarticulate moron alive – dont cover his lies msm ,” she said.

Bette Midler chimed in, “Another distraction and another example of utter failure of leadership…shut down the Government? He’s going to shut down the country. But will Putin send the plane??”

Actor John Cusack accused President Trump of “child abduction” and urged Congress to impeach him.

