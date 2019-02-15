Musician Contraband Slim Says God Led Him to Write Love Song to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has become one of America’s most popular and beloved restaurants. But for one Georgia comedian-singer-songwriter, more than their famously delicious chicken sandwiches, it was Chick-fil-A’s humanitarian efforts when tragedy hit home that led him to dedicate a God-inspired love song to the chain.

“The generosity is there,” singer Contraband Slim told WJBF Channel 6 of Chick-fil-A. “If you’re having a bad day, they’re gonna brighten up your day.”

Contraband Slim says he has been a huge fan of Chick-fil-A for more than 30 years. The food is great, he says, but more inspiring is the company’s culture, how it treats its customers, and helps the community in times of need — all the reasons that drove him to create his ballad.

“I said I gotta write a song. I went to the studio and put my heart into it. There’s a lot of love in that song. I mean every bit. The kids love it. All the adults pretty much love it too. It’s a song about love.”

“God led me there to use my talent for Chick Fil A. I’ll pay for people’s orders,” Slim added. “I’ll talk to people, some dealing with depression, family issues, that sort of thing. My goal is to have an impact on others and do what I can to offer to the world.”

Slim has taken his Chick-fil-A song on the road, hosting sing-a-long lunches with local grade schools.

“The legacy I’m trying to fulfill is to do things for those in need and the homeless in my city,” Slim concluded. “I want to make sure no one goes hungry. I can’t do it all by myself. I know I gotta get to the top to help those in need. It’s a mission. I’m doing this for others.”

The rapper also noted that if everyone treated people like the folks at Chick-fil-A does, the world would be a much better place.

Slim says he was on the wrong path in life but found his true calling after reading Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s book, Generosity Factor: Discover the Joy of Giving Your Time, Talent, and Treasure.



Slim’s sentiment is not just an airy artist’s muse. Chick-fil-A stores are famous for reaching out to the community when tragedy strikes.

Last year, for instance, a Chick-fil-A in Garner, North Carolina, opened on its one day off a week, Sunday, to help feed North Carolina evacuees of Hurricane Florence. Another location in Colorado offered free food for first responders after a deadly shooting in Highlands Ranch. And in 2017, an Atlanta outlet rushed to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to help feed hundreds of travelers stranded there due to a sudden power outage.

Slim’s video end’s with a message that reads: “Treat others the way Chick-Fil-A treats you.



The kindness and generosity has earned Chick-fil-A a loyal customer base. According to the most recent survey of customers, Chick-fil-A has the most satisfied customers of any national fast food chain in the country.

