Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Monochromatic Italian Luxury

First Lady Melania Trump strutted out of the White House in a rich chocolate brown, monochromatic ensemble of Italian luxury.

Mrs. Trump has been exceptionally monochromatic in her looks this week, opting for all-one-color outfits rather than prints, patterns, and the color-blocking that she sometimes prefers.

On Friday, Mrs. Trump was ready for Milan in a Salvatore Ferragamo deep brown knit poncho that could have been easily mistaken for black. With the poncho, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of suede knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi and a pair of Saint Laurent shades.

Mrs. Trump clutched one of her many Hermès “Birkin” bags — she has an entire collection of these bags — which retails for anywhere between $15,000 to $23,000.

Remember, it’s not a bag, it’s Birkin.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Staying true to her monochromatic week in vibrant colors, Mrs. Trump wore a pale pink coat and matching dress by Belgian designer Cédric Charlier.

Of course, what’s a pink dress and coat combo without the dyed-to-match pointed Christian Louboutin stilettos? A fabulously appropriate look for a cheerful Valentine’s Day.

This week, Mrs. Trump kept it girly in a bright pink Fendi coat with hot pink mink cuffs, a signature of the Italian brand, during meetings at the White House with foreign diplomats, as Breitbart News noted.

