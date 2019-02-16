The Chicago Police Department believe Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged an attack on himself last month, according to a report.

Breaking: Two law enforcement sources tell CNN that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. Rolling live coverage starting now on @CNN… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2019

The dramatic development comes after Chicago police released two men connected to the alleged staged attack, citing to “new evidence” obtained in their interrogations, a law enforcement spokesperson said.

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete,” said Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Earlier Saturday, Fox 32 Chicago’s Rafer Weigel, citing several police sources, reported Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo — the two Nigerian brothers arrested and later questioned by police — purchased the rope found around the actor’s neck the night of the alleged incident at an ACE hardware store.

In a phone interview with New York Times reporter Sopan Deb, Guglielmi would not confirm Weigel’s report, but did say, “After we spoke to the former suspects last night, detectives reached out to Jussie Smolletts’s attorneys and expressed interest that we need to talk to him again.”

Earlier Friday, the two men linked to the investigation were identified by the Daily Mail as Nigerian-born actors Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo. The pair were arrested and taken in for questioning Wednesday by police officers at O’Hare Airport after returning from a trip to Nigeria to visit family.

The brothers were reportedly spotted on surveillance footage in the Chicago neighborhood where the alleged incident occurred.

Gloria Schmidt, an attorney for the brothers told CBS 2 that her clients could be charged on Friday. “They were actually detained at customs at O’Hare airport yesterday around 5:45 p.m.,” Schmidt said. “They had no idea what was going on, and they’ve been detained since then.”

“When they first learned about what happened to him they were horrified. This is someone they know. This is someone they’ve worked with, so they don’t want to see somebody go through that,” she continued.

The lawyer confirmed the Osundairos had been extras on Empire and worked out with Smollett.

Smollett, who is black and gay, has said two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs and “This is MAGA country!” beat him and looped a rope around his neck early on Jan. 29 before running away. He said they also poured some kind of chemical on him.

Smollett, 36, said he was out getting food at a Subway sandwich shop in downtown Chicago when the attack occurred.

In an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, the singer and actor said he didn’t remove the rope from around his neck before police arrived “because I wanted them to see.”

Smollett also said he initially refused to give police his cellphone because the device contained private content and phone numbers. He later gave detectives heavily redacted phone records that police have said are insufficient for an investigation.

Smollett has maintained that he has been truthful about the incident, contending his story has not changed since it took place. “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” the actor said in a statement to ESSENCE magazine. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.