15 Celebrities Who Blamed Trump, Deplorables for Hoax Attack on Jussie Smollett

Left-wing Hollywood wasted no time in politicizing and blaming President Donald Trump and his supporters for an alleged hate crime attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett — an encounter that police now reportedly believe to have been staged.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported Saturday, “Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. The sources tell CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Smollett had previously claimed that at 2am in downtown Chicago, he was attacked by two men, had a rope wrapped around his neck, and chemicals thrown on him and claimed he was called racial and homophobic slurs. He also said that the attackers yelled “This is MAGA country!” at him.

Left-wing Hollywood, of course, used the alleged attack to cast blame on President Trump and the United States in general.

Empire co-creator Lee Daniels said, “We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are because it shows we are united on a united front and no racist fuck can come in and do the things that they did to you.”

“Hold your head up, Jussie. I’m with you. I’ll be there in a minute. It’s just another fucking day in America,” he said.

Singer Cher roared, “VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS [clown] IN [the world],IS THE POISON THAT KILLS [America].”

“[America] IS PPL OF COLOR,” she added. “GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt.”

“Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country,” pop star Katy Perry said.

Actress Olivia Munn claimed, without evidence, “Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.”

“He was targeted for being black and for being gay. THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters.”

Actor Billy Eichner used the incident to cast blame on Trump and “all MAGA lunatics.”