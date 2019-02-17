15 Celebrities Who Blamed Trump, Deplorables for Hoax Attack on Jussie Smollett

Left-wing Hollywood wasted no time in politicizing and blaming President Donald Trump and his supporters for an alleged hate crime attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett — an encounter that police now reportedly believe to have been staged.
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported Saturday, “Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. The sources tell CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.”
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 16, 2019
Smollett had previously claimed that at 2am in downtown Chicago, he was attacked by two men, had a rope wrapped around his neck, and chemicals thrown on him and claimed he was called racial and homophobic slurs. He also said that the attackers yelled “This is MAGA country!” at him.
Left-wing Hollywood, of course, used the alleged attack to cast blame on President Trump and the United States in general.
Empire co-creator Lee Daniels said, “We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are because it shows we are united on a united front and no racist fuck can come in and do the things that they did to you.”
“Hold your head up, Jussie. I’m with you. I’ll be there in a minute. It’s just another fucking day in America,” he said.
Singer Cher roared, “VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS [clown] IN [the world],IS THE POISON THAT KILLS [America].”
“[America] IS PPL OF COLOR,” she added. “GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt.”
Jussie Smollett,’Empire' Actor, Reportedly Attacked In Possible Hate Crime.NPR. VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS IN 🌎,IS THE POISON THAT KILLS🇺🇸.WHITE ONLY IS NOT RIGHT.🇺🇸 IS PPL OF COLOR.🙏🏻GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt
https://t.co/egSweOPhlO
— Cher (@cher) January 30, 2019
“Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country,” pop star Katy Perry said.
Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019
Actress Olivia Munn claimed, without evidence, “Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.”
“He was targeted for being black and for being gay. THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters.”
Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. He was targeted for being black and for being gay. THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters.
— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 29, 2019
Actor Billy Eichner used the incident to cast blame on Trump and “all MAGA lunatics.”
“Heartbroken and furious reading about the attack on JussieSmollett. I want Trump and all MAGA lunatics to burn in Hell,” the Billy on the Street star said.
Heartbroken and furious reading about the attack on @JussieSmollett. I want Trump and all MAGA lunatics to burn in Hell.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2019
In a now-deleted tweet, Rosie O’Donnell cast blame on “maga assholes.”
Rob Reiner chimed in with his usual vitriol, “The horrific attack on Jussie Smollett has no place in a decent human loving society. Homophobia existed before Trump, but there is no question that since he has injected his hatred into the American bloodstream, we are less decent, less human,& less loving. No intolerance! No DT!”
The horrific attack on Jussie Smollett has no place in a decent human loving society. Homophobia existed before Trump, but there is no question that since he has injected his hatred into the American bloodstream, we are less decent,less human,& less loving. No intolerance! No DT!
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 30, 2019
Hollywood director Barry Jenkins also blamed Trump, saying, “Thinking of Jussie. Saddened. Heartbroken. Angry. ALL of it. Wouldn’t matter that he is the kindest soul. But he IS the kindest soul. And this is FUCKED. This is what all that hateful mongering has wrought. Are you PROUD???”
Thinking of Jussie. Saddened. Heartbroken. Angry. ALL of it. Wouldn’t matter that he is the kindest soul. But he IS the kindest soul. And this is FUCKED. This is what all that hateful mongering has wrought. Are you PROUD???
— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 29, 2019
“for the love of god, how how how can people still be supporting the ‘president’ ? I beg of you . please can we put aside politics and fight together to overcome disgustingly vile hate ?” actress Beth Behrs said.
for the love of god, how how how can people still be supporting the “president” ? I beg of you . please can we put aside politics and fight together to overcome disgustingly vile hate ?https://t.co/nlZVlIK0Sl
— Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 29, 2019
Indeed there was no shortage of leftist celebrities who blamed innocent Americans for an alleged attack they had no part in, all without evidence. Check out more celebrity reactions below.
I'm horrified by the vicious attack on @JussieSmollett Not surprised that the cowards in masks yelled "This is MAGA country." Our country deserves better than the kind of morally bankrupt people who have taken our democracy hostage and condone hate crimes. Sending love to Jussie.
— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) January 29, 2019
Pansexual pop star @JanelleMonae said (in a deleted post) that it is “proof” that "it is still a risk daily to be a BLACK, OUT and PROUD human being.” You can see the FBI statistics on hate crimes here. You tell me how statistically significant it is: https://t.co/G0Us5aJqjQ pic.twitter.com/YJydsBRFXc
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2019
This makes me sick. @JussieSmollett we are all with you today my friend. Sending unlimited love your way. My heart breaks for you and a country where this kind of this can still happen on a regular basis. https://t.co/r3un9sBsWT
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 29, 2019
As a fellow #StonewallAmbassador, my heart goes out to @JussieSmollett. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which launched the LGBTQ civil rights movement. This horrific incident underscores the struggle we still face. Thank you Jussie for your courage. https://t.co/RFnbu2dd2P
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2019
The horrific story of Jussie Smollet makes this important point:
While some are whipping up tales of danger coming over the border, the real and documented danger to America is coming from home-grown right-wing racist, homophobic and antisemitic movements.
— Bill Prady (@billprady) January 29, 2019
Non-binary “they/them” actor @NicoTortorella said the “red hat is the white hood. No ifs ands or buts. If you wear it, you attacked Jussie.” Activists want to expand definition of violence to include expressions of speech, clothing—and thought. https://t.co/vYaXPPdqQP pic.twitter.com/9vJk5dX73W
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2019
