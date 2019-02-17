Despite publicly condemning accused sex abusers from Bill Cosby to Harvey Weinstein, left-wing filmmaker and supposed champion of women Judd Apatow has remained silent about the sexual misconduct allegations against singer Ryan Adams — a man who Apatow has had a close relationship with and once described as his favorite artist.

Judd Apatow was honored in 2017 by the ACLU for his advocacy of women in the industry. The director also condemned sexual predation in Hollywood after that Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying, “You can feel that it’s just the beginning, because there are a lot of people who’ve been afraid to talk for a long time, and they feel like things are changing, and they can finally come forward.”

The Superbad producer also frequently ripped on Bill Cosby following allegations of rape made against him.

However, when it comes to his own friends, Apatow isn’t so ready to throw them under the bus.

A Breitbart News search of Apatow’s Twitter account and a Google News search shows that he has yet to condemn, let alone even comment on the New York Times publishing allegations of sexual misconduct against Ryan Adams — a man who Apatow has had a long personal and professional relationship with over a number of years.

Adams was accused of abuse and misconduct my multiple women, including a young woman who Adams reportedly shared sexually explicit messages with when she was 14-years-old. The woman, now an adult, apparently lied about her age, but Adams seemed to acknowledge something was amiss when he told her, “If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol.”

Indeed, Apatow and Adams have worked together repeatedly on several projects from film to political activism. A quick social media search shows a long record of their close friendship.

Thank you @JuddApatow for this most elegant movie about love& life. #TheZenDiariesOfGarryShandling is a film that will touch your soul no matter if you knew him and his genius or not.

However I've wept tears of joy & gratitude since. I miss him. We love you @GarryShandling pic.twitter.com/0Rw0KKbCXf — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 15, 2018

Ryan Adams has three albums coming our way this year. I am excited to binge Ryan Adams. But not a fast Netflix binge you do all in one day then move on to binge something else to binge… https://t.co/xE8qpydV9N — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 11, 2019

In the Judd Apatow-directed film This is 40, Ryan Adams makes an appearance performing the song “Lucky Now.”

According to IMDB, “Lucky Now” wasn’t the only song written by Adams to feature in Apatow’s This is 40. The movie also featured the Ryan Adams song “Shining Through the Dark.”

Adams’ new album that Apatow was so excited about has reportedly been cancelled, as the FBI is now investigating Adams for allegedly having sexual conversations with an underage girl.

In one social media post from 2011, Apatow calls Ryan Adams one of his favorite artists.

“@arthur_sadler: @JuddApatow any favorite musical artists at the moment?” Fiona Apple. Harper Simon. Ryan Adams. Wilco. Loudon Wainwright. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 18, 2011

Indeed, the two men seem quite buddy buddy. Here the pair is seen attending a record release party for This Is 40.

Record release concert for the This Is 40 soundtrack tonight at The Roxy. Ryan Adams! pic.twitter.com/KJnTcg9Z — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 12, 2012

Apatow has been called out for his hypocrisy on social justice issues before. Recently, Penthouse published an op-ed and a 15-minute video that demonstrated the 51-year-old’s changing set of standards when it comes to politically incorrect and sexual humor.

“To calmly attempt to transition from the man who made his millions off of faggot-and-tranny jokes in his always wildly sexist (in a hilarious way—sorry, guys, but sexism is hilarious, as is misandry) movies to his recent reinvention as Mr. Woke Stasi, El Capitan, is pretty badass,” writer Mandy Stadtmiller said.