MeToo: West Hollywood Mayor Who Honored Stormy Daniels Faces Calls to Resign over Sexual Harassment Claims

John Duran, the mayor of West Hollywood, California, is facing calls for his resignation over new allegations of sexual harassment.

Last year, Duran honored porn star Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) with the key to the city and declared “Stormy Daniels Day” for her role in public criticism of President Donald Trump.

But as Breitbart News reported, Duran had faced sexual controversies of his own under his administration, with the city shelling out $500,000 in a settlement with a former mayoral aide on his behalf in 2016.

Now, new allegations have emerged, the Los Angeles Times reports (original links):

[A]mid new allegations of sexual harassment against Duran by members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, some West Hollywood residents and politicians are saying enough is enough and that times have changed. Three of the city’s five council members have called on Duran to resign, saying he has become a distraction.