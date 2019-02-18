13 Celebrities Who Used Presidents Day to Bash President Trump

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hollywood celebrities from actor Jeffrey Wright to former Netflix host Chelsea Handler decided to celebrate Presidents Day by attacking President Donald Trump, calling him a criminal, a liar, and praising Obama.

Rapper-actor Common celebrated former President Barack Obama, calling him “amazing.”

Handler decided to thank President Trump for driving her to see a psychiatrist and to reflect on her “white privilege.”

“On Presidents Day, I’d like to thank the Trump family for my awakening,” Handler said. “It drove me to see a psychiatrist, unwrap my own personal injuries, write a book, and film a documentary on white privilege. I am awake because of this presidency, and I choose to stay that way.”

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing re-posted Handler’s message and simply said, “Amen.”

https://twitter.com/DebraMessing/status/1097530238790221824?s=20

“In honor of , lie to everyone you meet and form your own criminal syndicate with the fam. Have fun ‘til the feds show up,” Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright said.

Alyssa Milano got a kick out of an Instagram post from Hillary Clinton that featured former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama as well as Michelle Obama.

“For the first time in American history we are celebrating a Presidents weekend with a President who has and is conspiring with an enemy power to destroy Democracy. Let that sink in,” left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner chimed in.

Check out all the celebrity takes:

.