13 Celebrities Who Used Presidents Day to Bash President Trump

Hollywood celebrities from actor Jeffrey Wright to former Netflix host Chelsea Handler decided to celebrate Presidents Day by attacking President Donald Trump, calling him a criminal, a liar, and praising Obama.

Rapper-actor Common celebrated former President Barack Obama, calling him “amazing.”

Handler decided to thank President Trump for driving her to see a psychiatrist and to reflect on her “white privilege.”

“On Presidents Day, I’d like to thank the Trump family for my awakening,” Handler said. “It drove me to see a psychiatrist, unwrap my own personal injuries, write a book, and film a documentary on white privilege. I am awake because of this presidency, and I choose to stay that way.”

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing re-posted Handler’s message and simply said, “Amen.”

“In honor of PresidentsDay, lie to everyone you meet and form your own criminal syndicate with the fam. Have fun ‘til the feds show up,” Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright said.

Alyssa Milano got a kick out of an Instagram post from Hillary Clinton that featured former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama as well as Michelle Obama.

“For the first time in American history we are celebrating a Presidents weekend with a President who has and is conspiring with an enemy power to destroy Democracy. Let that sink in,” left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner chimed in.

Check out all the celebrity takes:

it’s president’s day. whoop-de-do. just reminds me that we don’t have one. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 18, 2019

#HappyPresidentsDay everyone! No surprise Honest Abe ranked #1. Any surprise less-than-honest Individual 1 ranked… [SPOILER ALERT] dead-LAST? Too Vlad! #MoreThan8ThousandLiesAndCounting https://t.co/0p0sWTskvA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 18, 2019

We’ve had liar presidents before, but never in my lifetime has a president caused as many as 40% of Americans to dispute reality. https://t.co/14S4hcVHdX — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 18, 2019

In this Presidents’ Day allow yourself to imagine being part of a real movement of intersectional justice –

That drives Wall Street & the owner/ donar class absolutely batshit crazy – pic.twitter.com/y1HzaBsNHT — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 18, 2019

She’s our actual, acting president. She’s not running for the 2020 presidency. She is third in line now, y’know…in case the orange dumbass resigns based on severe cowardice disorder or Mr Mother resigns. Spiro Agnew, anyone? https://t.co/ZHqT2bGn4C — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 18, 2019

You sound upset, Donald. Guess you must have been told more bad news about the investigation. Happy Presidents Day! https://t.co/bAMkCu4S0n — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 18, 2019