Alec Baldwin: Looks Like Donald Trump Is Threatening My Family on Twitter

Saturday Night Live actor Alec Baldwin complained that President Donald Trump might be threatening his family on Twitter.

“I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” he wrote on Twitter after Trump dismissed his performance.

Trump wrote that the performance was a “total Republican hit job” that possibly deserved “retribution” from the government.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” he wrote on Twitter. “Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Baldwin ridiculed Trump’s press conference in the Rose Garden announcing his decision to declare a national emergency to direct funds to build a wall on the Southern border.

“We need wall,” Baldwin said, mocking the president’s argument for defending the Southern border as something to satisfy “white people” in the country.

Trump concluded that the media was corrupt and one-sided.

“THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” he wrote.

