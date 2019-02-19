Cher: ‘Dictator Trump’ May want to Execute ‘SNL’ Cast

Left-wing pop icon Cher speculated Monday that President Donald Trump may want to murder the cast of Saturday Night Live over their jokes about him.

“trump says SNL should Suffer Retribution 4 Their Cold Opening With Alec Baldwin Ridiculing trump’s incoherent, rambling (This Really isn’t emergency) speech In Garden,” Cher said in a social media post.

The 72-year-old singer also said that Trump may think an “appropriate punishment” for the SNL cast is a visit from the Ku Klux Klan and or death.

“What Does Dictator trump think Is Appropriate Punishment!? LASHINGS, PUT CAST IN CAGES, VISITS FROM KKK, death!?”

trump says SNL should Suffer Retribution 4Their Cold Opening With Alec Baldwin

Ridiculing trump’s incoherent, rambling(This Really isn’t emergency) speech InGarden.What Does Dictator trump think Is Appropriate Punishment⁉️LASHINGS,PUT CAST IN CAGES,VISITS FROM

KKK,death⁉️ — Cher (@cher) February 19, 2019

Cher’s statement comes in response to a post from President Trump over the weekend where he attacked SNL for pumping out an endless stream of skits that are “unfair” to Republicans.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Trump said. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

The president also said, “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

This prompted Alec Baldwin, who portrays Trump on SNL, to claim that his safety was being threatened.

“I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” Baldwin said.

I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 18, 2019

Cher’s social media posts often take aim at the president and Republicans in general.

The “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” singer recently fantasized about President Trump being put in a “straight jacket” and sent to prison.