Dave Chappelle Rips Jussie Smollett over Hoax Hate Crime

Comedy legend and actor Dave Chappelle ripped on Jussie Smollett during a recent standup show over reports that the Empire actor staged a racist, homophobic attack on himself.

According to a report from the website LOGO, Dave Chappelle riffed on Jussie Smollett orchestrating a hate crime, saying “that it made him so mad he wanted to break a dollhouse over the star’s head.”

The “dollhouse” joke is a reference to a years-old joke from comedian Kevin Hart.

“Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,'” Hart said in a social media post in 2011.

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

Following the exposure of these years-old gay jokes in December, the comedian stepped down from his role in hosting the Oscars.

Chappelle also reportedly joked that “that he hoped ‘the gays’ take the brunt of the blow back” from Smollett’s hoax crime.

Jussie Smollett claimed in January to have been victimized in downtown Chicago by two Trump supporters who beat him, threw a chemical on him, put a rope around his neck, and called him homophobic and racial slurs while yelling “This is MAGA country!”

The attack generated national headlines, and was gleefully repeated by the establishment media figures as well as celebrities who used it to smear President Donald Trump and his supporters.

However, Chicago police now believe, according to numerous reports, that the actor paid two men to attack him, likely two Nigerian brothers that were also reportedly paid by Smollett.